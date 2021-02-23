ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Amazon Prime India chief records statement on ‘Tandav’

Aparna Purohit, the Country head of Amazon Prime that streamed controversial web series 'Tandav', recorded her statement at the Hazratganj police station on Tuesday afternoon

By Glamsham Editorial
Amazon Original Tandav Poster
Amazon Original Tandav Poster
ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow, Feb 23: Aparna Purohit, the country head of Amazon Prime that streamed controversial web series “Tandav”, recorded her statement at the Hazratganj police station on Tuesday afternoon.

Purohit got her statement recorded on the directives of the Allahabad High Court.

A case had been filed by Additional Inspector, Hazratganj, Amarnath Verma, regarding the web series on January 18 against Purohit, “Tandav” director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehar and writer Gaurav Solanki.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the Lucknow police had prepared a list of about 100 questions for Purohit, who was questioned in a closed room. Her lawyers were also with her.

“Tandav” led to protests across the country over some objectionable scenes.

Besides Lucknow, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar against Purohit and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSara Khan holidays at Maldives, says she needed a break
Next articleMalaika Arora shares her 'daily shenanigans'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez in rom-com ‘I Want You Back’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo & Manny Jacinto to star in the romantic comedy, 'I Want You Back'
Read more
Technology

Amazon deploys 100 Mahindra EVs in India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Amazon India on Tuesday said it has deployed nearly 100 Mahindra Treo Zor three-wheelers in seven cities in...
Read more
Technology

Amazon India's 2nd 'Smbhav' summit to be held virtually on Apr 15-18

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Amazon India on Monday announced that it will host the second edition of 'Amazon Smbhav' during April 15-18, 2021.A company...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Netflix

Netflix’s new feature automatically downloads content based on users like

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Video streaming platform Netflix has launched a new feature that aims to bring more offline content to users who opt-in automatic downloads.
Sanjay Suri

Sanjay Suri: OTT has brought about democratisation of stardom

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen promises fans ‘a smile’ with new rom-com ‘Ninnila Ninnila’

Namit Das pens note about a cobbler

Namit Das pens note about cobbler who trained him for ‘A...

Fatima Sana Shaikh wraps up Thar

Fatima Sana Shaikh wraps up Thar

Punit J Pathak went on special diet, fitness regime to look...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021