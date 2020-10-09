‘The Expanse’ Season 5 trailer reveals premiere date

Advtg.

‘The Expanse’ Season 5 trailer is out now and will drop on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 16.

The streaming service announced the new season for ‘The Expanse’ during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con’s Metaverse.

The first three episodes of Season 5 will roll out on Dec. 16 and and the remaining seven released weekly on Wednesdays.

A high-octane, sci-fi adventure, ‘The Expanse’ — which released its first three seasons on Syfy, before finally hitting Amazon — follows the crew of the Rocinante, an illegally salvaged warship that stumbled on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatened to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity, reports TVLine.

According to the official synopsis, ‘The Expanse’ Season 5 picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the Earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand.

For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System.

Amos (played by Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind; Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence; Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals.

Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them; Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be; and Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.