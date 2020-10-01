Mirzapur leading the content race gets a solo release for Season 2

Advtg.

Ever since the cinemas were shut during the lockdown, a big wave of content was dropped on all the OTT platforms back to back, in clusters.

With Mirzapur, it will be getting unbiased attention and limelight simply for the inexplicable value and sentiment it holds in the audiences hearts. The gangster drama is by far the most awaited thing of 2020 for all streamers.

Mirzapur season 2, releasing on October 23 will be getting a solo release and that too a festive release. With the OTT platforms taking their audience feet of the ground with every release, Amazon Prime Video gives Mirzapur the special attention it deserves.

Now, what makes it unmissable is that several big ticket films that were set for an online release like Laxmmi Bomb have stayed away from a same day release alongside Mirzapur. Same day releases take away a lot from what is expected and Mirzapur Season 2 is a rage amongst the audience so no one will try and go for it. That day is booked for Mirzapur Season 2, it becomes all the more special for the audience and they are ready to be glued to their screens.

The show heralds a new wave of excitement for its audience as it’s release date was announced recently. The fandom it carries has made it a brand today. Which is what leads to the show getting a special solo release and a festive release in times like these where other OTT platforms drop a cluster of content together. On 23rd October, no other content is being released on Amazon Prime Video.

Not an inch of the show went unnoticed- the characters, storyline and every second of the show was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience exorbidantly. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi’s gangster drama Mirzapur, the first season came out in November of 2018 and the audience lost it’s calm after witnessing the fine craft in the storytelling. The series is produced by Excel Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

The series changed the definition of web-series for the OTT content lovers and gave it a new high for other shows to live up to. The show gathered the best reviews and was nothing short of a Blockbuster in the world of online streaming.