Amazon Prime Video’s Bheemasena Nalamaharaja becomes highly acclaimed and successful Kannada film of 2020

The buzz and anticipation around Amazon Prime Video’s Bheemasena Nalamaharaja did hint at something impactful coming but the reviews of the film are proof that Bheemasena Nalamaharaja has definitely fared as the most successful and popular Kannada film of 2020.

By Glamsham Editorial
From the rave reviews calling it- “food for thought”, “a masterpiece”, “lip-smacking”, “delicious tale of love, family and food”- there is only praise and praise for every aspect of the film.

The cinematography, the writing, the performances, the enthralling chemistry, tasteful music- everything makes it a project that has won over the hearts of the audience as well as the critics, both. Seldom we see a regional film which becomes a nationwide hit.

Directed by Karthik Saragur, the family entertainer stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyut Kumar and Aadya in pivotal roles.

A heartfelt story captured with all the right emotions, bringing together love and food this festive season with a revisit to our rich mythology, Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a visual treat one shouldn’t miss.

The film is also an ode to Bheema who was a great cook and defines the bond if families through food.

