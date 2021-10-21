Dybbuk Trailer: Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta in a promising a roller-coaster of suspense, horror and thrill

- Advertisement -

Prime Video today unveiled an intriguing trailer of its anticipated horror-thriller movie Dybbuk – The Curse is Real all set to release on 29th October. Jointly produced by T-series and Panorama Studios, the upcoming Amazon Original Movie Dybbuk is directed by Jay K and is the official remake of blockbuster Malayalam film – Ezra. With Emraan Hashmi coming back to his favourite genre, he will be seen headlining the film along with Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in key roles.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Mauritius, the film chronicles the horrifying incidents that take place on the cursed island. The trailer released today, gives a glimpse into the life of a couple who gets entangled in this quandary, when the wife brings home an antique Jewish Box, that turns out to be a Dybbuk box!

- Advertisement -

“Dybbuk will mark my first digital feature film, and I am extremely excited to have taken this journey with my favourite genre and with Amazon Prime Video as the streaming partner,” Emraan Hashmi said, “The film is well-crafted and has quite a few jump-scares with a great storyline. We are bringing this film to our audiences at a time when the scarefest will be in full swing owing to Halloween, and I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy Dybbuk and make it a part of their watchlist for the season”

Dybbuk is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series in collaboration with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios. Director and writer is Jay K (Ezra). The film is an official remake of 2017 malayalam horror – Ezra. The Film stars Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in the lead role and is supported by Imaaduddin Shah, Denzil Smith, Anil George, Bijay Anand, Gaurav Sharma and Yuri Suri.

Check out Dybbuk trailer below: