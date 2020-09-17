Home OTT News

The action thriller ‘V’ saw a global release on Amazon Prime Video and the audiences were all excited to see Sudheer Babu and Nani together on-screen, fighting their own battles and were stunned with the twists the film had to offer.

One of the most loved scenes of the film is the opening sequence of the film with Sudheer Babu’s jaw dropping action. The actor sheds some light on how this sequence was achieved, effortlessly.

The actor shares, “I’m glad, we’ve put in so much effort for that sequence. It’s not only me it’s the fight master and the other technicians also who have given the brave work to that first sequence.”

Adding more on a viewer’s point, Sudheer Babu further shares, “As Nani and all said for the first time I felt that it’s a thriller is got a repeat audience.

Initially before releasing it, because it’s a thriller genre, I thought that repeat audience will be lesser, but even though if it’s a trailer genre there is a story that they are liking in it and we definitely felt that releasing on OTT also helped us.”

The action thriller, V marks the Nani’s 25th film and coming together of Sudheer Babu and Nani. The film also starrs Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. The film is receiving immense appreciation from all across.

The much-awaited Telugu action thriller and the first star-studded Telugu film V is streaming successfully on Amazon Prime Video!

