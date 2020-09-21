Nishabdham Trailer: Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer tells the tale of a haunted house

Titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam, the gripping trailer of the multilingual thriller hits the right notes as it piques curiosity and intrigue.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars R Madhvan, Anushka Shetty and Anjali in the lead roles.

Prime members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream Nishabdham exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam from October 2, 2020

Advtg.

Creating buzz with the unveiling of the film’s motion poster, Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s highly awaited suspense thriller, Nishabdham.

Titled Silence, in Tamil and Malayalam, the film marks the India debut of Michael Madsen and also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

The streaming service also released a new poster of film that shows the actors donning the intense looks. Prime Members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting October 2 on Amazon Prime.

Check out the trailer of Nishabdham below: