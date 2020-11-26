Advtg.
OTT News

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11

On the 12th anniversary of the dreadful Mumbai terror attacks, Amazon Prime Video salutes the bravery of frontline heroes and unveils the first look of its upcoming Amazon Original Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

By Glamsham Editorial
Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Advtg.

On the 12th anniversary of the dreadful Mumbai terror attacks, Amazon Prime Video salutes the bravery of frontline heroes and unveils the first look of its upcoming Amazon Original Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, the medical drama stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves and will premiere on the service in March 2021.

Set against the backdrop of the terror attacks of November 26, 2008, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, the series plays out in a hospital and depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives during the attacks that ravaged the city. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will launch on Amazon Prime simultaneously across 200 countries and territories.

Talking about the show’s theme, Nikkhil Advani said, “We Mumbaikars often discuss where we were on that fateful night when this devastating incident shook the entire city. There have been several shows and films centred on the incident but no one has explored the doctors’ side of it. With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind.”

Advtg.
Previous articleBen Affleck recalls a ‘bad experience’ he had after smoking marijuana
Next article'Barefoot circle' right way to connect with indigenous people: Finch

Related Articles

News

Anand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda has opened up on comparisons drawn between him and his superstar brother Vijay Deverakonda, saying...
Read more
News

Bhumi Pednekar on her Telugu blockbuster remake.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar is excited about her upcoming film Durgamati: The Myth, and says it is an honour to play the lead...
Read more
Dialogues

Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Check out Durgamati Dialogues starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill from the trailer below:
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11 1

Why Madonna trended after Maradona's demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Soon after the demise of football legend Diego Armando Maradona, pop superstar Madonna started trending on social media with her...
Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11 2

Australia hold the edge in ODI series against India (Preview)

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11 3

'Barefoot circle' right way to connect with indigenous people: Finch

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical...

Ben Affleck recalls a 'bad experience' he had after smoking marijuana

Ben Affleck recalls a ‘bad experience’ he had after smoking marijuana

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks