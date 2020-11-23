Advtg.
OTT News

Amazon Prime Video unveils the trailer of much-awaited horror-thriller Mane Number 13

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the spooky and spine-chilling trailer of the much-awaited horror thriller Mane Number 13.

By Glamsham Editorial
Amazon Prime Video Unveils the trailer of much-awaited horror-thriller Mane Number 13
Amazon Prime Video Unveils the trailer of much-awaited horror-thriller Mane Number 13
Advtg.

Directed by Vivy Kathiresan and produced by Krishna Chaitanya, Mane House 13 stars Ramana, Sanjeiv, Praveen Prem, Varsha Bollama, Aiswarya Gowda, Chetan Gandharva in prominent roles.

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the spooky and spine-chilling trailer of the much-awaited horror thriller Mane Number 13. Starring Ramana, Sanjeiv, Praveen Prem, Varsha Bollama, Aiswarya Gowda and Chetan Gandharva in the lead roles, the film is about five IT Professionals facing paranormal activities in the new house that they shift to.

The trailer gives us a peek into the lives of these five friends, who see their lives change forever and look to save themselves from the evil spirits.

Helmed by Vivy Kathiresan, and produced by Krishna Chaitanya, Mane Number 13 is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s exciting festive line-up. Prime Members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting 26th November in Kannada and Tamil on Amazon Prime Video.

Advtg.

“Mane Number 13 is not just a regular horror movie, but a horror thriller. Five friends take on a spooky journey and how their curiosity makes their lives even more difficult. We are very excited to be a part of Amazon Prime Video’s festive offering.

Even though the film is in Kannada and Tamil, releasing it on Amazon Prime Video will allow us to reach out to a global audience,” said director Vivy Kathiresan.

5 IT professionals staying together vacate their house due to a situation. They move into a new house where they start facing horrific incidents at night. It terrifies them to death. When they are about to find out what’s happening, they are getting killed one after another. Now they have to find out if it’s really haunted or someone planning the terror.

Advtg.

Mane Number 13 will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.

Advtg.
Previous articleTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal gives up the spanner, decides to push a vegetable cart instead
Next articleRajkummar Rao makes Hansal Mehta feel like a happy parent!

Related Articles

News

Middle Class Melodies: Leaves you in a happy space (IANS Review; Rating: * * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Middle Class Melodies (Telugu film with subtitles, on Amazon Prime); Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma, Goparaju Ramana, Prabhavathi Varma, Chaitanya Garikipati, Divya Sripada; Direction:...
Read more
News

J. Balvin opens up on his battle with depression

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Latin Grammy-winning singer J. Balvin has given an insight into his battle with depression and anxiety.The singer, who has...
Read more
News

‘The Wilds’ trailer: Amazon Prime Video treats fans with new survival drama series

Omkar Padte - 0
'The Wilds' trailer has arrived and it gives us a glimpse at Amazon Prime Video's first YA series.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks