Amazon Prime Video unveils the trailer of much-awaited horror-thriller Mane Number 13

Directed by Vivy Kathiresan and produced by Krishna Chaitanya, Mane House 13 stars Ramana, Sanjeiv, Praveen Prem, Varsha Bollama, Aiswarya Gowda, Chetan Gandharva in prominent roles.

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the spooky and spine-chilling trailer of the much-awaited horror thriller Mane Number 13. Starring Ramana, Sanjeiv, Praveen Prem, Varsha Bollama, Aiswarya Gowda and Chetan Gandharva in the lead roles, the film is about five IT Professionals facing paranormal activities in the new house that they shift to.

The trailer gives us a peek into the lives of these five friends, who see their lives change forever and look to save themselves from the evil spirits.

Helmed by Vivy Kathiresan, and produced by Krishna Chaitanya, Mane Number 13 is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s exciting festive line-up. Prime Members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting 26th November in Kannada and Tamil on Amazon Prime Video.

“Mane Number 13 is not just a regular horror movie, but a horror thriller. Five friends take on a spooky journey and how their curiosity makes their lives even more difficult. We are very excited to be a part of Amazon Prime Video’s festive offering.

Even though the film is in Kannada and Tamil, releasing it on Amazon Prime Video will allow us to reach out to a global audience,” said director Vivy Kathiresan.

5 IT professionals staying together vacate their house due to a situation. They move into a new house where they start facing horrific incidents at night. It terrifies them to death. When they are about to find out what’s happening, they are getting killed one after another. Now they have to find out if it’s really haunted or someone planning the terror.

Mane Number 13 will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.