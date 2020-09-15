Amazon Prime Video unveils trailer of Tamil SitCom – Time Enna Boss

Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of the eagerly awaited Tamil sitcom Time Enna Boss streaming exclusive on the service.

Created under the banner of Kavithalayaa Productions, the 10-part show is a rib-tickling comedy that revolves around an IT professional who ends up sharing his apartment with four strangers that have traveled from different time zones.

The show stars Robo Shankar, Bharath Niwas, Priya Bhavanishankar, Alexander Babu, Sanjana Sarathy, Mamathi Chaari and Karunakaran in the lead. Prime members in India and more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can stream the laughter riot starting September 18, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The concept of Time Enna Boss is fresh and brings a humorous take on the topic of time-travel. The show is a light-hearted slice of life sitcom filled with laughter-inducing moments and rib-tickling comedy.

Speaking on the new project, Pushpa Kandaswamy – MD Kavithalaya, “The concept of Time Enna Boss is unique and innovative, taking the audiences on a refreshing journey of time travel with lots of laughter. fun and heartwarming moments.

After Harmony with A.R.Rahman, we are happy to be associated once again with Amazon Prime Video for our second venture — Time Enna Boss which we believe has the potential to delight audiences in the south. In Time Enna Boss, Kavithalayaa has managed to rope in some of the top artists from the film industry to provide a delightfully fun show which will lighten up people’s moods during these unprecedented times.

We are confident that the Tamil audiences will enjoy watching the show as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Time Enna Boss marks the second collaboration between Prime Video and Kavithalayaa Productions. The studio’s maiden digital venture – ‘Harmony with AR Rahman’, also launched exclusively on Prime Video in 2018. The series took viewers on a journey alongside Rahman, as he explored the roots of India’s rich musical heritage through his interactions with four artistes.

Time Enna Boss is a Tamil sitcom that deals with the everyday adventures of an average IT guy, who ends up sharing his apartment with four random time travelers from different time periods, who accidentally get trapped in present day Chennai.

Check out the trailer of Time Enna Boss below: