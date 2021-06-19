Amazon drops Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Cold Case’ teaser

Adv.

After launching some of the finest and most compelling Malayalam movies, Amazon Prime Video, today unveiled the teaser of its upcoming direct-to-service Malayalam offering – ‘Cold Case’.

Jointly produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, helmed by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath, ‘Cold Case’ is an investigative crime thriller.

In the teaser, we see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai embroiled in a strange situation, blending supernatural elements and a mysterious crime scene.

‘Cold Case’ will have an exclusive world premiere on 30th June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned for more updates.