Amey Wagh reveals ‘Cartel’ was first Hindi show he signed

Actor Amey Wagh, who is known in the Marathi film circuit, recently revealed that ‘Cartel’ was supposed to be his debut in the Hindi content space.

Talking about the same, Amey said: “‘Cartel’ was the first Hindi show that I signed up for. And it was because of the story, the humongous star cast. Also, to be a part of a show helmed by Balaji Telefilms was a huge deal for someone like me who doesn’t hail from the mainstream Hindi space to get this opportunity. Although the show got pushed and wasn’t my first Hindi show, the excitement around it has still been at its peak.”

He has done several Marathi films like ‘Faster Fene’, ‘Girlfriend’, and ‘Dhurala’. In the web show, Amey plays ‘Jadhav’, an activist who stands up for the right irrespective of whosoever is in front of him. His journey from being an activist to being a political leader forms a major subplot in the series.

Amey shared more about his on-screen character: “Jadhav is someone who believes in the right and goes for it. So the amount of love it has been receiving is overwhelming. I have got to show the varied shades of my acting through this role.”

‘Cartel’ is streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.