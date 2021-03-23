ADVERTISEMENT
Amika Shail cast as naive village belle in new web series

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Singer-actress Amika Shail is all set for a rural makeover in her new OTT show. In the upcoming 15-episode web series tentatively titled “Nachaniya”, Amika will be seen playing a village girl.

The story revolves around three female friends who entertain people in villages with dance performances. “The name of my character is Dhaani and she is a naive village belle. It is very different from what I am in real life. Dhaani is not career-oriented in life and her only goals are to find her Prince Charming and get married. All she thinks of is setting up her home with her husband,” said Amika.

Directed by Shraddha Pasi, the series also features Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sandeepa Dhar, Nimai Bali and Deepak Qazir.

Amika can’t help gushing over her director. “Shraddha is a fantastic director and knows how to get the best output,” she said from her experience of woking in the series, which will get a new title soon and is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar in April.

Amika has previously worked in the Akshay Kumar-starrer film “Laxmii”, besides the web series “Mírzapur 2” and “Gandii Baat”. She has also appeared on the TV seies “Baalveer Returns”.

