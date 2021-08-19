Amit Tandon on creating comedy show ‘Chalo Koi Baat Nahi’

- Advertisement -

Comedians Amit Tandon and Gursimran Khamba have created a satirical comedy show – Chalo Koi Baat Nahi (CKBN) – which is set to release on 20th August 2021 and will be streamed on SonyLIV. Inspired by classic comedy shows from the yesteryears, the six-episode show focuses on the issues of a common man centered around media, trains, sports, hospitals, schools and environment.

With content that is relatable to the audience from all walks of life, Chalo Koi Baat Nahi will be hosted by Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey, who will be coming together on-screen after almost a decade. It also features Kavita Kaushik, Karan Wahi, Suresh Menon and Atul Khatri alongside talent from the digital world such as Ankush Bahuguna and Kriti Vij amongst others. The show originally in Hindi, will be dubbed in 2 languages – Tamil and Telugu.

Amit Tandon, Showrunner of Chalo Koi Baat Nahi said, “We are extremely thrilled to release Chalo Koi Baat Nahi on SonyLIV. It has been such a tremendous experience creating this show, working with Gursimran and a very talented crew that has given their best. There are about four sketches in each episode making it a total of 24 sketches and that increased the complexity of casting and production processes and involved a lot of switching between locations. It’s been a journey that we won’t forget, and we hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we did making it.”

Gursimran Khamba, Showrunner of Chalo Koi Baat Nahi added, “”It’s been truly fun and rewarding an experience working on Chalo Koi Baat Nahi. It’s unlike any other comedy drama; it’s old school and the kind of show you can watch with your whole family. Besides, it’s a very classical format – In this show, we look at subjects like education, environment, etc. in India. The show brings to light important challenges that we face on a daily basis in an entertaining and light manner. Viewers can expect laughs, a lot of fun cameos from familiar people will help one unwind at the end of a hard day.”

“Bringing diverse content to the digital space, SonyLIV aims to widen its reach and cater to the viewing interest of the audience. We also strongly believe that relatable comedy shows in the entertainment space is the need of the hour. And Chalo Koi Baat Nahi, a satirical sketch comedy with great performances put up by the artists. The show interestingly captures challenges of the common man while bringing in loads of laughter. As showrunners, Gursimran Khamba and Amit Tandon have been successful in creating an out and out family entertainer,” said Ashish Golwalkar, Head – Content, SET and Digital Business.