Amit Tandon to return to India with multi-city tour comedy special 'Masala Sandwich'

Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon is gearing up to bring back his popular show ‘Masala Sandwich’ with a multi-city tour in India after performing a string of shows internationally. The show is Amit’s story of finally coming to terms with his mid-life crisis. Teenage kids to health issues, it is about everything he is facing in his 40s.

Talking about being back in India for the show, Amit said, “India has the best audience. And I think people here are exposed to other cultures and life stories as well, and are willing to go on a journey with you to new places. So I’m always happy to come back to India.”

“‘Masala Sandwich’ is one of my favourite bits and I love performing it on the stage. Having said that, this is my way of bidding farewell to a set which has been showered by so much love every single time that it has been performed in front of an audience. Let’s do this, one last time”, he added.

Meanwhile, Amit Tandon also made his TV debut with the prime time family comedy show, ‘Goodnight India’ on Sony Sab TV, which recently got an extension by the channel due to popular demand. The show is also available to stream on OTT platform Sony Liv.