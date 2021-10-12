Amit Trivedi’s soulful ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ song out!

- Advertisement -

Taapsee Pannu starrer ZEE5 Original ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is inching towards its release date of 15th October and with each passing day, a new asset of the movie is being released which is adding to everyone’s excitement. The makers have now launched another song – a soulful rendition ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ featuring Taapsee Pannu & Priyanshu Painyuli.

Zindagi Tere Naam is an emotional and melodious composition that will touch everyone’s heart! Sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, he has again created magic with this moving song on love and life. A song with soul and a treat to Amit Trivedi fans, ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ is sure to mesmerise you. Amit Trivedi’s gentle voice carries the meaningful lyrics penned down by Kausar Munir effortlessly.

‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ is dedicated to all couples who go through setbacks however who overcome the challenges together, hand in hand. The song is beautifully picturised on Rashmi (played by Taapsee) who is going through a difficult time in her professional life which is now impacting her personal life however she has the support and backing of her partner (played by Priyanshu) who is there by her side to help get through any setback.

Set in the salt marshes of Kutch, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is about a young girl from a small village, blessed with a gift. She’s an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line. In the journey to fulfilling her dreams, she soon realizes that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The movie is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 15th October