OTTNews

Amul gives a shoutout to Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan'

By Glamsham Editorial
Amul Toofaan
Amazon Prime Video’s latest release ‘Toofaan’ has been the talk of the town since its release. The film has created a storm among viewers across the globe. Adding to the positive reactions around the movie, the iconic brand Amul India also gave a shoutout, appreciating the film.

The topical showcases Farhan Akhtar in a boxing ring with the words ‘Too Fan, Main Bhi Fan’ which surely proves the film packs a punch!

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar, the sports drama is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan is streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in English and Hindi.

