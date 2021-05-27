Anamika Shukla enters web series ‘Mukesh Jasoos’

Adv.

Recently Web Series Mukesh Jasoos has been released on Disney plus Hotstar. Mukesh Jasoos features Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tripathi, Mukesh Chhabra, Rajeshwari Sachdeva, Ruchi Malviya and Poonam Dhillon. Actress Anamika Shukla made quite an entry in the series. Earlier, she had played the lead role in Zee 5 feature film ‘Pakhi’. Anamika has prioritized the weight of the character over the length.

In Mukesh Jasoos, Anamika plays Pooja, a very beautiful girl with whom Mukesh’s friend Muktaram falls in love at first sight. In the seventh episode of the web series, Pooja comes out of the auto with her grandmother, while DDLJ’s popular track ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh yeh Jaana Sanam’ playing in the background with her saari’s pallu fluttering in slow motion and Pooja caressing her waving hair. Muktaram, Mukesh tea seller and the surrounding crowd gets mesmerised by her beauty.

Muktaram observes Pooja even after going inside her friend’s house and then Mukesh teases Muktaram. Pooja works in Kalyani’s (Rajeshwari Sachdev) company and lives with her grandmother. Pooja is a very mysterious girl. There are many shades in her character. She brings a new twist in every episode, in which Muktaram and detective Mukesh keep getting confused.

Regarding her role, Anamika said, “Pooja’s character in Mukesh Jasoos mostly makes a star entry. My introduction scene in the series is like living a big dream on screen, just the way I used to dream that too on the most romantic song of the century, what could be better than a dramatic sequence where everyone is holding their breath to see the face of the girl in slow motion? There is a lot of mystery in Pooja’s character, which gives a lot of shocking moments to the story in the following episodes.”

Hailing from Kanpur, Anamika Shukla arrived in Delhi in 2013 where she started her career in acting did many projects. Making her move to Mumbai in 2017 where she acted in Ranveer Singh starrer blockbuster film ‘Simmba’ and also bagged the lead role in the film ‘Pakhi’ which released in 2018 on Zee5. Her short film ‘Mannat’ has also got the love of the audience on Disney plus Hotstar. Anamika played an important role in Imperial Blue Will Be Man’s web series ‘Dil Dosti Daftar’, Did Investigation Discovery’s Deadly Women promo, acted in Max HealthCare TVC as well as worked with Hindi poetry and Urdu studios.

Heena D’Souza and Digant Vyas have directed the web series ‘Mukesh Jasoos’. It is produced by Humara Movies Production Company and the producers are Vinay Mishra, Preeti Ali, Pallavi Rohatgi and Raghavan Bhardwaj. The story and screenplay of Mukesh Jasoos have been written by Heena D’Souza, Sajal Kumar, Digant Vyas and Bikramjit and additional script was wrtitten by Junaid Khalifa.

Disney plus Hotstar came up with a new format and launched the Disney plus Hotstar quix on 7th May 2021, where they are releasing a 10-minute episode of the web series Mukesh Jasoos every day. Disney plus Hotstar quix is completely free, that means you don’t need to pay for any subscription.