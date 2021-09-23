Ananya Panday goes an extra mile to surprise parents

- Advertisement -

After dropping episodes with Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor on Star vs Food S2, discovery+ is going to premiere a new episode and this time with none other than Bollywood’s diva Ananya Panday. The diva known for her dynamic personality and quirky expressions is hoping to satisfy the palates of her parents and friend while taking up baking, a skill perfected with tons of practice.

Ananya Panday is up for a challenging journey, preparing an elaborate high tea spread; attempting a French savoury dish ‘Gougère’ and a dessert ‘Macaroons’, two extremely intricate and difficult dishes considering Chef Freny does not accept anything other than perfection going out of her kitchen.

The hustle in the kitchen with a bicep workout through all the mixing is followed by a successful taste test carried out by her parents and childhood friend, Rohan Shrestha. While relishing their high tea, Chunky Panday as usual entertains everybody with his quick wit and humour.

Select excerpts from the show:

“She and her mother have never cooked anything for me, but Ananya has cooked up some nice stories and told me, but never food.,” Chunky Panday said jokingly.

Chunky Panday reminisces a food memory from when he went to Bhavana’s house for dinner before their wedding, “See Ananya, I don’t blame you if you’ve gone slightly wrong because it’s a hereditary problem, in our family no one knows how to cook I mean especially from the mother’s side no one knows how to cook (Laughs) but let me tell you an incident around our marriage.”

He further went on saying, “Bhavana is a Delhi girl, and I was invited to their house for dinner…beautiful butter chicken, Chinese everything was served and I ‘dabo-ed dabo-ed’ and ate and all and then Bhavana’s mom tells me… Nani (For Ananya) tells me ‘ke Bhavana ne sab kuch banaye hai’ and then I went to the kitchen to check.”

Read on to know what happened next, “I saw all these dabbas from different restaurants. I swear I said yes immediately. Then on the third day of our wedding night at home the cook had run away and then I told Bhavana why don’t you cook and she made butter chicken … and it was RAW.”

Ananya Panday shares why she took up the challenge of cooking, “So the reason why I actually had this is because I feel like sometimes people forget the little things in life, so it was all about the little things that make you happy… and I feel like you know, y’all do so much…. handle all my tantrums and everything, so I needed to do something special for you guys.”