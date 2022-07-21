Animated film 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' signs Olivia Colman and others as key cast members

Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Luke Evans are set to voice parts in the animated feature ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’. The film is touted to be a supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved Christmas story, reports ‘Variety’.

Evans voices Scrooge, Colman voices the Ghost of Christmas Past and Buckley voices Isabel Fezziwig. According to ‘Variety’, the film is directed by Stephen Donnelly and features re-imagined songs from the late two-time Oscar and Grammy winner Leslie Bricusse. The songs are arranged and produced by Jeremy Holland-Smith, who has also provided the original score.

Donnelly said in a statement accessed by ‘Variety’, “It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know ‘A Christmas Carol’ all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before.”

Donnelly added, “There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale. I can’t wait to share this new version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’ will be released on Netflix in December 2023.