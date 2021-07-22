Animated film ‘Vivo’ to release on August 6

Adv.

The animated musical adventure film “Vivo”, directed by Kirk DeMicco, is all set to release on August 6. The film is written by DeMicco and Quiara Alegría Hudes.

“Vivo” is an animated musical adventure featuring new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda. It follows a kinkajou, a rainforest honey bear voiced by Miranda, who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his owner Andres.

The original songs for the film are by Miranda, who also sings for the character of Vivo. Others who have lent their vocals to the characters in the film include Zoe Saldaña, Juan de Marcos, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Rooker and Nicole Byer among many others.

The film will release on Netflix.