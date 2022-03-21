Ankita Lokhande full of beans on the launch of 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'

- Advertisement -

TV actress Ankita Lokhande shares her excitement at the launch of the trailer of her popular series ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’.

It features Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles.

While Shaheer will be seen as Manav, Ankita essays Archana. The trailer begins with Manav and Archana having a conversation with each other filled with the same affection and love.

Ankita shares: “‘Pavitra Rishta’ is a show that keeps me alive. Season 1 was a huge success, and the love I received from the audience was gratifying to witness. “

“After all these years, it’s challenging to retain the essence of an iconic show that has received immense love from the viewers worldwide. Ekta Ma’am is a content czarina, and no matter what, I have always enjoyed working with her. I can play Archana for years and still feel like I am working on a new project each time.”

Produced by Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Production and directed by Nandita Mehra, the series is written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia.

Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Vivek Dahiya, Anant V. Joshi and Usha Nadkarni played prominent characters of the show.

‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’ will stream from March 25 on ALTBalaji.