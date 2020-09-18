Home OTT News

Ankur Bhatia: Playing Pakistani Army Chief was challenging

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Ankur Bhatia says essaying the role of a Pakistani Army Chief in the upcoming web series Crackdown was a difficult challenge.

“It’s a gallant project. I am playing the Pakistani Army Chief. It’s a difficult character. (It is) Totally contrary to what I am as a person, a negative role,” Ankur Bhatia said.

Talking about the show, he said: “It’s a project based on the secret services across borders. I think the level that web series are setting on OTT is commendable. It’s important especially during the lockdown. I hope we bring in wholesome entertainment for the audience. Their validation means everything.”

The espionage thriller marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and also features Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa, and Rajesh Tailang.

The show is about a covert operations wing that investigates smaller decoys to expose a grand conspiracy that threatens national security. “Crackdown” will premiere on an OTT platform on September 23. –IANS/sug/vnc

