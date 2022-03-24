- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Ankur Bhatia: Super excited to see how I'll be perceived as Vicky by audience

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actor Ankur Bhatia known for his performance in Ram Madhvani’s ‘Aarya 2’, has now wrapped up the shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film ‘Bloody Daddy’.

He talks about his role and how it is different from his previous ones.

- Advertisement -

He will be seen playing a wacky character of Vicky in the film that also features Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

He is excited about playing a role he has never tried before.

- Advertisement -

Ankur shares: “‘Bloody Daddy’ is definitely one of the most exciting projects I had this year. My character is an eccentric and I drew inspiration from people who had portrayed such offbeat characters on screen before.”

“I also observed people who I found to be quirky. I am super excited to see how I will be perceived as Vicky by the audience,”he adds.

- Advertisement -

Ankur is also a part of Apoorva Lakhia’s ‘Crackdown 2’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStephen Sondheim to be remembered at Grammys by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr, Ben Platt
Next articleMai Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of a mother to avenge the death of her daughter
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Rashami Desai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,159FansLike
50,571FollowersFollow
6,866FollowersFollow
59,576FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US