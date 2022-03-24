Ankur Bhatia: Super excited to see how I'll be perceived as Vicky by audience

- Advertisement -

Actor Ankur Bhatia known for his performance in Ram Madhvani’s ‘Aarya 2’, has now wrapped up the shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film ‘Bloody Daddy’.

He talks about his role and how it is different from his previous ones.

He will be seen playing a wacky character of Vicky in the film that also features Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

He is excited about playing a role he has never tried before.

Ankur shares: “‘Bloody Daddy’ is definitely one of the most exciting projects I had this year. My character is an eccentric and I drew inspiration from people who had portrayed such offbeat characters on screen before.”

“I also observed people who I found to be quirky. I am super excited to see how I will be perceived as Vicky by the audience,”he adds.

Ankur is also a part of Apoorva Lakhia’s ‘Crackdown 2’.