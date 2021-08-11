Ankur Bhatia wraps Mumbai schedule for ‘Aarya 2’

- Advertisement -

Actor Ankur Bhatia, who will soon be seen in the second season of the popular series ‘Aarya’, has wrapped up the shoot for the show.

While details of his character in ‘Aarya 2’ are still under wraps, the actor’s role as Sangram in the first season was appreciated by the audience.



“It is such a happy moment for us to see the show being wrapped up. We can’t wait for the show to release and see the audience’s reaction. ‘Aarya’ is really close to my heart and I will cherish each memory attached to it. Wrapping up the Mumbai schedule was a blissful journey,” the actor said.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the second season will see actress Sushmita Sen reprise her titular character.