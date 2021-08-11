HomeOTTNews

Ankur Bhatia wraps Mumbai schedule for ‘Aarya 2’

By Glamsham Bureau
Ankur Bhatia wraps Mumbai schedule for 'Aarya 2'
Ankur Bhatia with Sushmita Sen- Aarya 2 wrap
- Advertisement -

Actor Ankur Bhatia, who will soon be seen in the second season of the popular series ‘Aarya’, has wrapped up the shoot for the show.

While details of his character in ‘Aarya 2’ are still under wraps, the actor’s role as Sangram in the first season was appreciated by the audience.

- Advertisement -

“It is such a happy moment for us to see the show being wrapped up. We can’t wait for the show to release and see the audience’s reaction. ‘Aarya’ is really close to my heart and I will cherish each memory attached to it. Wrapping up the Mumbai schedule was a blissful journey,” the actor said.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the second season will see actress Sushmita Sen reprise her titular character.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty setting the new friendship goals
Next articleAahana Kumra: I’m stepping out of my comfort zone
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,737FansLike
42,958FollowersFollow
6,036FollowersFollow
57,443FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv