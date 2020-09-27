Actor Ansh Bagri is excited about his ‘Love Ka Panga’.

Home OTT News

By Glamsham Editorial
Ansh Bagri
Actor Ansh Bagri is excited about his rom-com web series ‘Love Ka Panga’.

Talking about it, he said, “I am playing Sumit who is from Haryana, and born and brought up in Delhi. During his solo trip, Sumit will meet a sophisticated girl played by Asha Negi. What I love about this series is the story. Since it’s a rom-com, the series intrigued me immediately.”

“This was shot in Manali, which is such a beautiful place. It was my first visit and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he added.

Speaking about working with Asha Negi, Ansh said, “We have known each other for quite some time now. She is a sweet and simple girl. She’s also a popular face in showbiz. She is a good actress who knows her craft very well. She is very down to earth and we had a great time shooting in Shimla together.”

Meanwhile, Ansh has started learning to play guitar.

“I recently started learning guitar and, because of the lockdown, I had the time to devote myself to it. I have also given a lot of time to myself; sitting with yourself is also a good exercise. The most interesting part of my lockdown is my two puppies. I brought them during the lockdown. Since they are puppies, they need a lot of time, and I could give them all the time. Spending time with them is also so relaxing,” he said.

Ansh was last seen in the TV show “Dil To Happy Hai Ji”. –ians/nn/pgh

