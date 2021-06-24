Anshuman Pushkar on what the series ‘Grahan’ taught him

Adv.

Actor Anshuman Pushkar says working in the new web series “Grahan” taught him the two important elements of love were sincerity and depth of emotion.

“I am thrilled that I got a chance to play Rishi, a youngster who falls in love with Manu in the 1980s. My favourite part about this story is the depth of love it shows. It’s interesting to see how romance is a core element of the whole narrative and how it has been seamlessly choreographed in the show. One thing I learned from Rishi is how deep love can be and how serious and sincere one can be towards it,” said Anshuman.

“Grahan” is about a young IPS Officer Amrita Singh who is handed over a special investigation from the past, only to discover her father in the centre of this case.

The show also features Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman. It streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.