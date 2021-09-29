What happened when Anuja Sathe held a ‘gun’!?

- Advertisement -

Aim, inhale and press the trigger, most of us will never know how this three-step process can be really intimidating. As a country obsessed with fictional crime dramas – we’ve seen a lot of trigger-happy goons wielding their guns, spreading bloodshed and violence on screen.

We get so engrossed that we often forget that it’s all happening behind a camera. A woman who has been on both sides of the story, Anuja Sathe of MX Original Series ‘Ek Thi Begum 2’ tells us about the nuances of her experience while handling a gun.

Anuja Sathe said, “I’m not going to lie, when I first touched a gun in real life, just the idea of holding such a powerful weapon gave me goosebumps. For my character, I had to recreate my experience of holding a gun for the first time, of how it feels heavy and dangerous not just in your hands, but also in your conscience. But when you’re blinded by revenge, you think of it as a means to an end. We were given a lot of training before we used the guns on the set.”

Ek Thi Begum’s second season begins with the hunt for Leela Paswan, another disguise donned by Ashraf who defied death and returned to her mission of bringing the dreaded and powerful Dubai don Maqsood (Ajay Gehi), to his knees. Adhering to her vow to overturn his empire in a bid to avenge her husband Zaheer’s (Ankit Mohan) death, we see Ashraf fully immerse herself in the crime world.

Directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave, this series also stars Shahab Ali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Vijay Nikam, Resham Shrivardhankar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Nazar Khan, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sauraseni Maitra, Lokesh Gupte, Mir Sarwar, Purnanada Wandekar and Rohan Gujar in pivotal roles.