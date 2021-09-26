Anupam Kher starrer ‘Saanncha’ releases on OTT

- Advertisement -

Adorned with amazing performances by actors like Anupam Kher, Raghuveer Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Raj, Sudha Chandran, the film ‘Saanncha’ has been released on MX Player. Anupam Kher’s character in the film is being appreciated and his natural acting is being praised.

Vivek Dixit, the producer of the film ‘Saanncha’ shared many things related to Anupam Kher. He said, “since I have written the story of the film, I narrated the story to Mr. Anupam Kher and he liked the story very much. He acted in it from the heart and liked the film very much. We shot the film in Rajpipla, Maharashtra. There was a lot of support from him.”

- Advertisement -

Regarding the film, Mr. Anupam Kher says, “Its a very good realistic film, it should be seen by all the people.”

Producer Vivek Dixit added, “It’s the era of good content. OTT has changed the whole scenario. People are watching our film and praising it. Workers working in brick kilns are the people cut-off from their societies and the world. There is poverty, malnutrition, exploitation and everything else. The labourers work under hot sun. We did a lot of research about that situation, prepared the data, adapted to that culture. Took the actors to the brick kiln, showed them the ground reality. We shot in the sweltering heat of June, setting up a brick kiln in Vrajeshwari, Maharashtra to make the film look realistic. The poverty and pain that had to be shown on the faces of the actors could have come only in that heat.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Dixit further says, “There was a scene of Vaishnavi running from the house to the brick kiln, I asked her to run bare feet so that the heat of the ground would spill on her face. Vaishnavi has played the role of Chanda, she had blisters on her feet while doing this scene. Raghubir Yadav did not sit in the vanity van but used to sit there under the tree. He adopted the culture of workers. Anupam Kher played the role of a village shopkeeper in the film.”

Producer Vivek Dixit made a Tamil film after ‘Saancha’ and currently he is preparing to make another Hindi film. His story is ready. He likes to make films based on social issues. Makes films that are realistic and conveying a strong message. Such cinema can give knowledge, respect and appreciation to the society.

- Advertisement -

Director of the film is Alok Nath Dixit and Producer: Vivek Dixit, Mr. Anupam Kher has put his life in the role of Ramkhilavan. This is fine cinema based on the social issue and the bitter truth of the society. The movie is being streamed on MX Player.