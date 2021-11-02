Anupria Goenka to have a working Diwali this year

- Advertisement -

Anupria Goenka has been on an upward curve with her OTT releases. The actress, who has featured in web shows like ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Asur’, ‘Aashram’ and ‘Criminal Justice’ has several projects in the pipeline and she is quite busy with her shooting schedule in order to accomodate the timelines of all her projects.

Owing to her work commitments, she will have a working Diwali this year.

Anupria, who is currently in Dehradun for the shoot of her untitled project, said, “I am really looking forward to working on this project. It is one of the most exciting scripts that I have come across. It is the first time in my life that I will be spending Diwali away from my family, and it is a daunting task. I will miss them terribly, and so will they.”

“But having said that, I am excited to celebrate the festival with my team. We have spent a lot of time together while we were preparing for the film. It will be a special occasion because I will have a chance of doing what I love the most on Diwali,” she added.

While the production remains tightlipped about the details around the project, the news about Anupria being a part of the project has already caught fans’ attention. In addition, the actress also has the new season of ‘Asur’ in her kitty.