Advertisement
Home OTT News

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Choked Paisa Bolta Hai’ gets release date

Anurag Kashyap's "Choked Paisa Bolta Hai", which stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, will release on June 5.

By Glamsham Editorial
Anurag Kashyap's'Choked Paisa Bolta Hai' gets release date
Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked Paisa Bolta Hai' gets release date
Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap’s “Choked Paisa Bolta Hai”, which stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, will release on June 5.

“‘Choked Paisa Bolta Hai’ is very close to my heart.”

Also read: Why Sonakshi Sinha misses going to work?

Advertisement

“It is the story of a strong-willed middle-class housewife, who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life.”

“It is about relationships — and the precarious balance between truth, power and money,” Anurag Kashyap said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first look and release date of the suspense drama film ‘Choked Paisa Bolta Hai’.

View this post on Instagram

What money gives, it can also take. #Choked

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

In the film, Saiyami stars as Sarita Pillai and Roshan will be seen as Sushant Pillai.

Advertisement

Talking about her character, Saiyami said: “Sarita is a 30-year-old middle-class woman.”

“She is the sole breadwinner, she is overworked and frustrated, yet tenacious and always scheming to build ‘that dream’.”

“At one level Sarita is that every-woman. Nihit Bhave, our writer, has beautifully weaved the complexities of this middle class family.”

“And I thank Anurag for trusting me with Sarita and letting me bring her to life.”

“Working on ‘Choked Paisa Bolta Hai’ has been a life changing experience for me.”

Roshan feels his character is “defeated, disgruntled, insecure, and suspicious”.

“These things made him very exciting to play. He was written beautifully by Nihit, and Anurag sir brought to him a unique kind of sensitivity that only he could.”

“I’m lucky and proud to have been part of this film,” he added.

Advertisement
Previous articleShehnaaz Gill’s lovely message for brother Shehbaz on his birthday
Next articleAli Fazal: Artistes should not be bound by language, genre

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Ali Fazal: Artistes should not be bound by language, genre

News Glamsham Editorial -
Actor Ali Fazal says it is necessary for artistes to be fluid.
Read more

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Choked Paisa Bolta Hai’ gets release date

News Glamsham Editorial -
Anurag Kashyap's "Choked Paisa Bolta Hai", which stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, will release on June 5.
Read more

Shehnaaz Gill’s lovely message for brother Shehbaz on his birthday

News Shweta Ghadashi -
Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture on her Instagram to wish her brother on his birthday.
Read more

Covid-19 effect: Why Sonakshi Sinha misses going to work?

News Glamsham Editorial -
Sonakshi Sinha is missing friends and going to work, but doesn't mind sitting at her home in lockdown if "it means that we can stop the spread of the virus".
Read more

Happy Birthday: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s superhit dialogues

Dialogues Shweta Ghadashi -
On the occasion of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s birthday, we have a list of dialogues which are all time superhit dialogues.
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020