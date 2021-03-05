Anushka Sen: Can’t wait to be part of ‘Crashh’ season 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 5: Actress Anushka Sen had a lot of fun shooting for her debut web series Crashh and cannot wait for season 2.

“Crashh is my digital debut, and the response and love I have received for my work are so overwhelming” she says, adding, “The shooting was so much fun that I never felt tired during the whole process. I am so thankful for the love the show and I have received. I can’t wait to do more shows like this one and spread the message of love and family and work with the whole team again. I cannot wait to do a season 2 of the series possibly. Crashh is one of the best projects I have worked on so far,” she says.

The actress plays the role of Alia in the show. The story revolves around four siblings who are separated after they lose their parents in a car crash.

Besides Anushka, the cast includes Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand and others. The series is directed by Kushal Zaveri and is being streamed on ALTBalaji.