Aparshakti Khurana to host ‘Business Baazi’ featuring Sanket Bhosale

They say general knowledge is not so general at times. However, tomorrow’s budding Sundar Pichais and Falguni Nayars know exactly what it takes to build a smart business empire. MX Player’s content arm – MX Studios, in partnership with Bada Business, introduces you to the future of India’s next big business tycoons in an interesting quiz show – Business Baazi. Acknowledging and testing the potential of Commerce and Business School students, this unconventional quiz show will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and features comedian Dr. Sanket Bhosale who entertains audiences with gags and mimicry in his various avatars.

The reality quiz show will feature 3 teams of 2 students from different schools/ colleges in each episode, determining one winner at the end of it. In a total of 13 episodes, 9 episodes will be qualifying rounds (hosting 27 teams over the span of the series) with 3 episodes for the semifinals and 1 Grand Finale that will crown the ultimate winner who takes home the trophy and a cash prize of ₹ 10 lakhs. Stream the series on MX Player, starting 16th December, 2022.

The trailer of Bada Business and MX Studios Presents Business Baazi acquaints the audience with the degree of intellectuality as it tests the contestant’s knowledge of Indian and International business affairs. It further familiarizes the viewers with ace presenter – Aparshakti Khurana and brings about comic relief in the form of Dr. Sanket Bhosale, which unlike other quiz shows adds a fun twist to the episode. But above all, Business Baazi insinuates the importance of nurturing the potential that today’s youth carry with them.

Hosting this interesting quiz show, Aparshakti Khurana said, “To be honest, I have hosted many shows, but Business Baazi was hands down the most challenging and phenomenal experience of them all. These young minds hold a depth of knowledge and I believe it is so very important to recognize and nurture this talent, the future of India.”

Dr. Sanket Bhosale further added saying, “I loved the idea of adding a comedy segment to this fascinating quiz show, it really brings a smile on the faces of these bright students and more so, it really adds a hatke twist to the format of the show. The craze for studying and making something of their life is so much sharper in this generation and I am glad I could be a part of Bada Business and MX Player’s vision of encouraging and recognizing the efforts of these young students. Me being a doctor loved to give the Best Medicine (LAUGHTER) on the show.”

Leveraging consumer insights to drive creative excellence that caters to its audience’s needs, MX Studios has entered a 3-show deal with Bada Business.

Speaking about this show and the deal, Suresh Menon – Content & Creative Head at MX Studios, said, “MX Studios has been effectively delivering brand messaging through engaging, innovative, and relevant solutions. Quiz shows have always been popular with viewers across the globe and at MX Studios, we believe our audiences are ready to consume content of diverse genres. Our 3-show content partnership with Bada Business, is a step in this direction and the first show is ‘Business Baazi’, a unique quiz show which will test the business acumen and knowledge of our young students while educating them with business insights. The show is for all aspiring/ budding entrepreneurs and we hope it strikes a chord as we continue to cater to our audiences with quality offerings and further bolster relationships with them.”

Renowned business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra will appear as a start-up guru on the show. Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Vivek Bindra, CEO and Founder, Bada Business, said, “Business Baazi was conceptualized with an aim to ensure that learning about business becomes fun and engaging. We are thrilled about our collaboration with MX Studios as MX Player is the perfect platform for this initiative to reach out to India’s diverse audience with our fresh, relevant and universally appealing content.”