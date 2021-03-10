ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Apple TV+ inks multi-year deal with Malala Yousafzai

Apple announced a multiyear TV+ programming partnership with women's rights activist and youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai

By Glamsham Bureau
Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai
San Francisco, March 10: Apple announced a multiyear TV+ programming partnership with women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to develop dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation and series for kids.

Malala and her new production company Extracurricular join Apple’s burgeoning roster of creative visionaries, including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Alfonso Cuaron, and more.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream. And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it,” Yousafzai said in a statement.

In 2018, Apple became the Malala Fund’s first Laureate partner, supporting the organization’s work in eight countries where girls face significant education challenges.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for Rs 99 per month.

For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

