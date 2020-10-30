Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan starrer ANDHAGHAARAM Tamil film to release NETFLIX

Advtg.

Netflix announced the release date of the eagerly-awaited Tamil film, Andhaghaaram, written and directed by debutante V Vignarajan. Produced by Passion studios (Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram), A for Apple (Priya Atlee) and O2 Pictures (K Poorna Chandra), the film is slated to release exclusively on the streaming service in Telugu as well.

The film stars Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, Meesha Ghoshal in pivotal roles.

Andhaghaaram is a blind conjurer’s struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer’s fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist’s quest for reclamation, which lead them all to a labyrinth of obscurity as their lives are intertwined in a web of deceit, dismay and darkness. The film will also be released in Telugu under the name Andhakaaram.

Speaking about the film, Atlee said, “I am delighted that Andhaghaaram has found a home on Netflix. The film has been appreciated by many already and through Netflix, it will reach audiences around India and the world, who have a taste for stories, regardless of language. This is Vignarajan’s debut feature, but he is a name that people will remember long after they have watched the film.”

