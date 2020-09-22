Home OTT News

Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul in courtroom drama ‘Nail Polish’

By Glamsham Editorial
Arjun Rampal in Zee5 Nail Polish
Arjun Rampal in Zee5 Nail Polish
Actor Arjun Rampal is all set to come up with a courtroom drama, Nail Polish.

“The script is as intriguing as the title. It is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special,” Arjun said about the project, helmed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna.

“Nail Polish” also features versatile actors Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari.

According to Manav, it’s been one of the most challenging roles he played so far in his career.

“Veer Singh, my character in ‘Nail Polish’ plays a major role in the narrative and it is one of the most difficult and thrilling roles I have played to date. The script and my part were really intriguing and instantly got me hooked,” Manav shared.

“Nail Polish” will premiere soon on Zee5. –IANS/sim/vnc

