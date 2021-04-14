Arshad Warsi-Boman Irani in Amazon Prime’s ‘LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse’

Adv.

After successfully entertaining audiences in several countries, Amazon Prime Video today announced the local version of the International Amazon Original Series LOL in India. LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse, the new unscripted six-episode comedy reality show which will launch on the streaming service on April 30th, promises to offer unlimited laughs.

The show pits ten professional comedians against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives – to make the others in the house laugh and more importantly, ensure that they do not laugh or even smile themselves. The last contestant to remain straight-faced will be the winner and will take home a grand prize. India’s finest comedy entertainers Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon make the incredible line-up of contestants who will be under the constant watch of the hosts Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.

Arshad Warsi, popular movie star who steps into the hot seat of a host and referee alongside dear friend Boman Irani said, “Be it Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai or Jolly L.L.B, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Boman and I am delighted to be collaborating with him again for LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse. Boman and I are tasked with keeping a close eye on the ten contestants who will be coming under one roof only with one intention – to be the last one laughing. I can’t wait to see what these talented comedians come up with and how far they’ll go to take home the prize. I am certain that the audiences will love this quirky format Amazon Prime Video is bringing to India after its success across Europe, South America and other Asian countries.”

Noted film actor Boman Irani who plays co-host on the show shared, “I love exploring and experimenting with diverse concepts as much as I can, and I am delighted that with LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse, I get to be a part of a show that offers comedy in a fresh new avtaar. The Indian audiences love comedy, and with an entirely unique format with ten of India’s most hilarious comedians, this show is power-packed with absolute insanity, laughter and entertainment. It’s always fun to work with Arshad and I am certainly looking forward to experiencing all the madness alongside him.”

James Farrell, Head of Local Originals, Amazon Studios said, “LOL: Last One Laughing is a successful format which we at Amazon Studios are incredibly proud of. Originally developed in Japan, the show has been adapted in countries like Australia, Mexico, Germany, Italy and Canada where it’s done extremely well. India was an obvious choice as the next country to launch this show. Our Indian audience loves comedy content and we are confident that they will enjoy LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse.”

Speaking about the latest Amazon Original series, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, India, added, “What could be more relaxing than a hearty laugh? Comedy is amongst the most-watched genres on Amazon Prime Video. We are delighted to introduce LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse, an Amazon Studios format to the Indian audience. In addition to an illustrious line up of some of India’s most popular comedians as our contestants, the Amazon Studios team is very excited to have the inimitable duo Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani on board as referees and hosts. Unique, fresh and packed with funnies, this one-of-a-kind laughter survival show is infused with all the right ingredients and promises to be a complete laugh riot.”

‘LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse’ is produced by SOL Production Pvt Ltd, hosted by Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, featuring 10 most celebrated Indian comedy entertainers – Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon.