Arshi Khan: Glad people discuss me on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Arshi Khan, who appeared in TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, is amused that the current contestants are discussing her.

Recently a video went viral in which Ridhima Pandit mimics Arshi and on some other occasion Urvi is said to be obsessed with Arshi.

Reacting to this Arshi tells IANS: “I’m glad that people have enjoyed watching me so much that they still discuss about me. I was very much real and all me during my stay in the show. I didn’t do anything for the game or camera.”

The actress, known for her entertainment quotient, wants to enter the house again.

“If I’m approached I will obviously leave all my work and participate in the show. For me BB is equal to my parents as all the name and fame I’m enjoying today is given by the show. I do wish to enter the house.”

Arshi Khan, who has acted in television shows like ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’, ‘Vish’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, will soon start shooting for her upcoming television reality show titled ‘Ayenge Tere Sajna’.

–IANS

ym/bg