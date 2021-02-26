ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Ashwin Sanghi’s book ‘Keepers Of The Kalachakra’ to be made into series

The book 'Keepers Of The Kalachakra' is a mythological science-fiction thriller that tells the story of men who guard the 'Kalachakra' or Wheel of Time.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ashwin Sanghi's book 'Keepers Of The Kalachakra' to be made into series
Ashwin Sanghi's book 'Keepers Of The Kalachakra' to be made into series
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 26: Indian author Ashwin Sanghi‘s book Keepers Of The Kalachakra is being adapted into an episodic series. The bestseller is a mythological-science fiction thriller that tells the story of men who guard the ‘Kalachakra‘ or Wheel of Time.

Keepers Of The Kalachakra is a cutting-edge thriller that explores the overlap between quantum theory and spirituality and I’m truly excited that this story will come alive on millions of screens soon through Abundantia,” Saghi said.

Ashwin Sanghi in a post mentioned, “I have an exciting #newannouncement guys! I’m delighted to be collaborating with @abundantiaent and in particular Vikram Malhotra @ivikramix and Shikhaa Sharma @shikhaarif.sharma to develop a major multi-season series based on my novel #keepersofthekalachakra a thriller that explores the overlap between quantum theory and spirituality. Interesting times ahead. Jai ho!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abundantia Entertainment headed by Vikram Malhotra, has acquired the rights to the book, and the plan is to convert it into a multi-season series. The author will work closely with the screenwriters’ team to bring the book to life as a series.

“We are constantly on the lookout for disruptive and evocative stories and storytellers, and there couldn’t be a better example of our content philosophy than this collaboration with Ashwin,” Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVaani Kapoor: Mentally preparing for a hectic work schedule
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Anu Menon’s next after SHAKUNTALA DEVI, is a thrilling murder mystery

Glamsham Editorial - 0
SHAKUNTALA DEVI premiered on 31st July 2020 on Amazon Prime Video streaming across 200 countries and was met with great acclaim and audiences’ love...
Read more
News

Bhumi Pednekar on her Telugu blockbuster remake.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar is excited about her upcoming film Durgamati: The Myth, and says it is an honour to play the lead in the...
Read more
Review

Breathe: Into the Shadows Review: Incredibly powerful, unflinchingly intense & unforgettable

Vishal Verma - 0
Breathe second season improves further & gets more mass appealing in the cat & mouse format; more penetrating in its debate on good, evil, humanity, sin, crime…
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Web Series 'Tandav' Poster

Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon head

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Allahabad High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals at Amazon Sellers Service Pvt Ltd, which is showing 'Tandav' web series online.
Deepshika Nagpal

Deepshika Nagpal: I am a learner and that’s why I’ve survived

Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Pagglait’ on March 26… watch trailer

Prachi Desai's upcoming film Silence... Can You Hear It

Prachi Desai plays a strong & feisty cop

Lara Dutta-Prateik Babbar in Kunal Kohli’s hit series ‘Casual’ remake

Lara Dutta-Prateik Babbar in Kunal Kohli’s hit series ‘Casual’ remake

Painting inspired by The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra’s mom paints picture based on her new role, actress...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021