Asia Society to honour top Indian American Netflix exec, Korean star, Shang-Chi director

- Advertisement -

Seoul, Oct 31 (IANS) Indian American media executive (and Miss India Worldwide 1991) Bela Bajaria, who oversees Netflix’s global portfolio of original and vernacular content, joins South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun and Destin Daniel Cretton, director of the Marvel superhero movie ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’, on Asia Society’s annual honours list of Asian and Asian American ‘game changers’ in film and television.

A non-profit organisation based out of New York, Asia Society hosts the event to recognise the contribution of people in the entertainment industry across the Asian region, according to the Yonhap news agency. The awards gala will be held her on Monday at the Academy Museum.

- Advertisement -

Lee has received critical acclaim for his performances in a wide range of genres throughout his 30-year career in works such as ‘A Bittersweet Life’ (2005), ‘The Good, the Bad, the Weird’ (2008) and ‘Masquerade’ (2012).

Since his Hollywood debut with ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ in 2009, he has appeared in a number of American films, including ‘Terminator Genisys’ (2015) and ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (2017). He became a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2016.

- Advertisement -

Bajaria, who has earlier worked with CBS, Warner Bros and Universal Television, joined Netflix during the Covid-19 pandemic. She was ranked 43rd on ‘Fortune’ magazine’s Most Powerful Women list.

Cretton is a Japanese American who grew up in Maui, Hawaii, before moving to San Diego, California. His last big film was ‘Just Mercy’, a 2019 biographical legal drama film starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

srb/kr