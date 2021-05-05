Asif Kapadia’s supernatural series ‘The Last Hour’ to premier on May 14

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video, today, announced its first-ever supernatural crime series in India, ‘The Last Hour’. Set in a small Himalayan town, the series explores the story of a Shaman (Healer), who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer. Replete with intrigue, thrill and romance, ‘The Last Hour’ stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in pivotal roles.

The show is created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz and executive produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia. ‘The Last Hour’, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14th May 2021.

Talking about the story, show-runner and Director Amit Kumar said, “I’m really thrilled that, ‘The Last Hour’ will be viewed by a truly global audience spread across almost 240 countries and territories. Asif Kapadia and I have worked together since our film school days and when the chance to collaborate on this idea together came up, we grabbed it. Together with Anupama Minz, my co-creator and co-writer, we have created a unique supernatural show that we feel confident, will be enjoyed by the audiences. The entire cast has done a splendid job of bringing the exciting narrative to life. The concept is unique and the supernatural world of the show is largely unexplored, so we at Fission Features, are delighted to present something fresh to the audience.”

Celebrated Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia who makes his Indian Web Series debut as Executive Producer with ‘The Last Hour’ added, “Amit and I share an interest in the supernatural and he is particularly fascinated by the concept of playing with time. We wanted to create a series that was original, authentic and riveting and are glad that this journey with Amazon Prime video has been collaborative and supportive. I am so excited to launch ‘The Last Hour’ to audiences across the world.”

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, India said, “At Amazon Prime Video, our endeavour is to provide authentic and diverse stories to our customers. Supernatural fiction has always piqued the interest of Indian audiences and, with ‘The Last Hour’, we are extremely excited to make our foray into this genre. Shot in the verdant Himalayan towns and featuring an exceptional cast, this Amazon Original is a murder mystery with a paranormal twist. We are confident that it will resonate with our audience.”