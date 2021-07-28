‘Attention Please’: A show to break stigma on adolescent sexual health

Adv.

India’s creator economy platform Pluc.tv announced the launch of their new show ‘Attention Please’. The new show aired on Pluc.tv is an attempt to break the stigma around adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

In the first episode, Nisha, a peer educator, and first-time creator has created a video on the subject. “Creating videos just brought me so much confidence in doing my work as a peer educator. I feel more young girls will be able to trust me just like their own siblings if I share such videos with them,” Nisha said.

Based in New Delhi she has trained over 250 people on sex education and is now using the power of mobile storytelling to reach more audiences.

The show ‘Attention Please’ consists of 15 episodes. The first episode was telecast on July 14 and the last episode will be uploaded on September 8. New episodes of the show are released every Saturday and Wednesday on Pluc.tv.

“With new episodes releasing every week, this series explores what it means to have information about sexual and reproductive health rights, how to enable more adolescents to find safe spaces, what are the current gaps and how to bridge it through peer support and community-driven conversations that normalise SRH,” said Tamseel Hussain, founder and CEO of Pluc.tv.

He added: “Like Nisha, there are so many people in India who have amazing stories to share but lack the resources to tell them. That’s what we want to change.”

Pluc.tv is a start-to-finish creator economy platform where creators can produce, market, and monetise content. Launched in 2017, Pluc.TV communities comprise of 30,000-plus storytellers from 16 cities with 6,000-plus published stories in 5 languages that have reached over 400 million people worldwide.