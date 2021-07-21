Atul Kulkarni & Priya Bapat battle to rule their Rajya

Adv.

Following the strong performance of Season 1 of political-drama City of Dreams, the show now returns to Disney+ Hotstar with an even bigger, unmerciful and brutal familial political tussle than before. Reprising their powerful characters, actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat return as Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad, the father-daughter duo willing to cross any line to rise above the other. Lauded for their standout performances in the last chapter, actors Eijaz Khan and Sachin Pilgaonkar also re-join the ensemble cast as popular actor Sushant Singh joins the cast this season.

In the Disney+ Hotstar and Applause Entertainment show, acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor returns with another nail-biting season of the series City of Dreams, showcasing how a determined and fearless Poornima’s fight against patriarchy continues as she locks horns with her father; to gain control over the Chief Minister position.

As the state and its people become helpless victims of this ruthless battle for power – enduring pain, loss, and hardship; the question is – who will win the state’s ultimate throne? In this fight for power they are willing to put their beloved rajya at stake. Will the seat lose its meaning in this cut-throat father-daughter political tug-of-war and change the lives of the Gaikwad family forever?

About playing Ameya Rao, Atul Kulkarni said, “Ameya Rao Gaikwad is a special character for me and I am delighted that audiences get to see more of him, and his story. There’s an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power is stronger than his sense of family bonds. If the brother-sister battle for politics in season-1 was shrewd, then the father vs daughter tussle in City of Dreams Season 2 is going to be doubly intense.”

Priya Bapat who plays Poornima Gaikwad said, “Poornima Gaikwad is inspiring and admirable, and it has been heartening to see how the character has appealed to audiences, especially women who found her empowering. In the second season, audiences will see an even more daring, grittier, and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else. I am very proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world. I hope viewers relate to her and the unwavering commitment she exhibits in City of Dreams Season 2, as she continues to stand up for herself and what she deserves.”

Director Nagesh Kukunoor said, “It was overwhelming to see the appreciation that City of Dreams S1 received, and how viewers got invested in the life of the characters. As the story of the political power battle in the Gaikwad family goes forward, I hope that we can live up to the audience’s expectations! It’s going to get murkier and personal, and the fight for power is going to destroy many households.”

City of Dreams season 2 is about Poornima who is now the interim Chief Minister and the head of Maharashtra Jan Shakti Party (MJS). She wants to make the party her own and is helped by her trusty second, Wasim Khan and her father’s once old friend, Jagdish Gurav, who was previously the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. A ruthless and increasingly desperate Gaikwad realises that ousting his daughter is not going to be easy. She has learned statecraft at his feet, and to defeat her, he will have to do the unexpected and unpredictable. Determined to take MJS back at any cost, Gaikwad allies with the opposition party, proposing leftist leader and Poornima’s ex-husband Mahesh Aravle as a candidate to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. As the city gears up for elections, Gaikwad also begins to secretly orchestrate issues – which explode catastrophically, with no side spared.

The political battle unfolds in City of Dreams Season 2 from 30th July 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.