Australian hit show ‘Detective McLean’ on MX Player

Most cop shows are all about police officers working hard to investigate and put together the pieces of a puzzle that solves some deadly crime. Others offer a little sneak peek into the personal lives of those serving on the force. Rarely however, are both these angles meaningfully featured but that is about to be changed as MX Player is bringing viewers the best of both worlds with the Hindi dubbed version of hit international show, ‘Detective McLean’.

‘Detective McLean’ revolves around Allison McLean (Kelli Williams), a tough and experienced police detective, mother and wife in suburban Seattle. When she and her police partner (Dion Johnstone) must arrest her brother (Luke Perry) for aggravated assault, her world drastically changes as he’s convicted and sent to prison, leaving his two teenagers teetering on the brink of foster care. Ultimately, she takes them into her home, ending up with four teenagers to raise as well as her demanding job solving local crimes.

The show is brought to audiences as a part of MX VDesi, an initiative that hosts the largest catalogue of international shows dubbed in local languages. MX Player has been releasing 2 international shows every Wednesday and this week, the platform has announced the Hindi dub of Detective McLean that can now be streamed for FREE.