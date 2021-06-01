After Avengers: Endgame Loki to step out of his brother’s shadow

Adv.

It’s time to catch up on all of the movies featuring Marvel character Loki aka God of Mischief. Loki is set to step out of his brother’s shadow in ‘Loki’, a new series releasing this 9th June on Disney+ Hotstar Premium that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Actor Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the title character Loki, a master manipulator who enjoys tricking others into fighting his battles for him. If you are curious to know more about this eccentric anti-hero, or just want to refresh your memories ahead of the release of Loki.

Here are the 6 titles you can watch now.

Thor

The powerful, but arrogant god Thor, is cast out of Asgard to live amongst humans in Midgard (Earth), where he soon becomes one of their finest defenders.

Marvel’s The Avengers

Nick Fury finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster by launching the Avengers initiative.

Thor: The Dark World

Thor sets out on a journey to defeat Malekith, the leader of the Dark Elves when he returns to Asgard to fulfil his desire of destroying the Nine Realms.

Thor: Raganrok

Deprived of his mighty hammer Mjolnir, Thor must escape the other side of the universe to save his home, Asgard, from Hela, the goddess of death.

Avengers: Infinity Wars

With the powerful Thanos on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers will have to risk everything to stop him.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of Infinity War, the Avengers assemble once more to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.