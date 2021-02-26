ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Avinash Tiwary: An actor can only choose what is offered to him

Avinash Tiwari, has been appreciated for his roles in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul & Ghost Stories, returns to screens in 'The Girl On The Train', which drops digitally on Friday

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 26: Actor Avinash Tiwari, who has been appreciated for his roles in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Ghost Stories, returns to screens in The Girl On The Train, which drops digitally on Friday.

“An actor can only choose what is offered to him. So, these are the films that have come to me and of all the films that came to me these films seemed like the work that I wanted to do. It is not a conscious choice of doing something,” said Avinash.

He added, “There is nothing by intent here but I am just fortunate that I get parts which most actors will be envious of.”

The Girl On The Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The Netflix release stars Parineeti Chopra and also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari.

