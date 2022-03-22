Azma Fallah enters Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

- Advertisement -

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel’ has been going through many twists and tunes with the entry of new contestants. And now the show finally welcomes a beauty blogger and reality show contestant, Azma Fallah as the first wild card entry in Lock Upp.

‘Lock Up’ has been in the limelight since its launch. Since its launch, it has been one of OTT’s most highly viewed shows. Its unique format and interesting contestants are winning the hearts of the audience. The show is unpredictable and has been introducing new challenges for the contestants. The contestants face new challenges every day, from surprise elimination to wild card entries. And now, it’s time to introduce a new member, a beauty blogger Azma Fallah, who will join the game as the first wild card entry of the season.

When asked Azma, she shared, ‘I will be working with ALTBalaji and MX player for the first time with Lock Upp, and I am excited because I think this badass jail needs a girl like me. Munawar Faruqui is my favourite contestant because of how he is playing, whereas Karanvir is awesome. I think my toughest competitor would be Poonam Pandey because she is good but sometimes dangerous.”

The show is just getting more interesting as Shivam Sharma has been part of the same season of the reality show in which Azma was there. This might introduce a new love angle or might bring a new twist to Shivam’s life.