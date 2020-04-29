WP_Header
Baarish Season 2 trailer: Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi rekindle their romance again

Having made their digital debuts with Baarish, the talented actor Sharman Joshi and the beautiful Asha Negi are all set to take their love-story ahead in the show's second installment.

By Glamsham Editorial
Baarish Season 2 trailer
Once the summer gets out of the way, everyone gets into quite a romantic mood on the mere mention of the word monsoon.

After the huge success of the old-school monsoon romance with Baarish season 1, viewers are in for an awesome-mausam treat as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 launched the trailer of the much-awaited second season.

Seeking for the quintessential love saga, audiences can be rest assured of an epic tale of love, family, and drama in season 2 as well. Filled with emotions that tug at the heartstrings, get ready to witness the love-hate relationship with twists and turns, that the viewers are certainly going to love.

Where season 1 ended at separation due to Gauravi being behind the bars, season 2 begins with them rediscovering their bond and finding love through every challenge that life throws at them, as they dream of a future together as a family.

The story is in continuation of the first season, of what happens to the unlikely couple of Anuj and Gauravi where once again the rains and their love hold them back together.

The series also features a talented pool of actors like Priya Banerjee, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Manit Joura, Anuj Singh Duhan, Sahil Shroff, Shubhangi Latkar, Muni Jha, Sheetal Tiwari, Poulomi Das, Abhishek Verma amongst others.

Commenting on the trailer of the second season, Sharman Joshi shared, “I couldn’t have asked for a better digital debut. Season one was well received and appreciated by the audiences, Having said that, expectations to match up to the show’s first season are at an all-time high. Baarish is a story of honest people in love. It is very relatable, making it perfect for a family binge. Anuj is very different from the last season and I’m sure that audiences will love Season 2.”

Speaking about the trailer Asha Negi shares, ”I was overwhelmed after getting such a good response for the first season.

In one’s career, you get to be part of very few shows that touch your heart. The story of Baarish and the character of Gauravi will forever stay with me. With the audience loving the show so much, it feels great to be back once again.

What I loved the most about the trailer was that it included classic Bollywood songs that have the element of rain in them. We’ve put a lot of effort and love into the second season and I hope that the show goes on to become a huge success.”

An unusual tale between a middle-class girl and a rich businessman, Baarish embraces life’s roller coaster which will strike the right chords with the viewers who root for love. The series is slated to air on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from 6th May.

