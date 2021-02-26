ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Badshah sings of people from Punjab migrating to Canada

Rapper Badshah in a new song has shared his take on people from Punjab who dream of migrating to Canada

By Glamsham Bureau
Badshah sings for Udaariyan
Mumbai, Feb 26: Rapper Badshah in a new song has shared his take on people from Punjab who dream of migrating to Canada. The music video, filmed in Punjab, was shot for the upcoming daily soap Udaariyan.

“It is such a great feeling to be in Punjab, being surrounded by lush fields and the amazing people of this land. It was ‘Udaariyan’ that got me here back home,” Badshah said.

Talking about the issue highlighted in the song, Badshah said, “I have known a lot of people who have dream’t the same dream and the struggle is very real.”

On the show, he described it as one “that portrays the hopes, dreams, aspirations and the journey of a lot of people from Punjab who dream to go to Canada”, adding, “This is a show about a family and their struggle to migrate to a foreign land, which is a reality I have observed first hand.”

The promotional music video also features Punjabi actress turned producer Sargun Mehta. The promo was shot at Bagrian Haveli, where Badshah performed together with the cast members Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chaudhary of the show.

