Ball and Chain: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s new collaboration heads to Netflix

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, who recently wrapped up shooting for Disney’s Jungle Cruise are reuniting agin for a new superhero film, Ball and Chain, which is headed to Netflix.

The project is based on the ’90s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell, and will be written by Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will play a troubled married couple who are equipped with superpowers.

However, their powers only work when they’re together, reports Hollywood reporter.

Dwayne Johnson will be producing the project with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, Kevin Misher for Misher Films and Emily Blunt for Ledbury Productions.

Executive Producers are Andy Berman for Misher Films, and Scott Lobdell.

A media outlet quoted Johnson as saying: “One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale.”

“Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team,” he added.

“I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life.”

Jungle Cruise which is Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s first project working together, was anticipated to release this summer.

The film has been officially postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled to release on July 30, 2021.

Emily Blunt’s thriller flick A Quiet Place II is also still awaiting release.

The much-awaiter sequel which is directed by Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski has been pushed from March 18 to September 4th as a result of the global crisis